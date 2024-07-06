HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.