HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,470,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,075,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,266,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,941,428 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

