HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,097,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,918,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

