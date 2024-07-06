HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.