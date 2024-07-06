HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

