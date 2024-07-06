HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583 in the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

