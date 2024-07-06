HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,829 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $17,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

