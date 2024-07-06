HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

