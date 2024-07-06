HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.