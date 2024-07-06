HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,069 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

UMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

