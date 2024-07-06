HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

WPM opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

