HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSE:FND opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.62.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

