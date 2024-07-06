Head-To-Head Review: Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) vs. American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Software and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Squarespace 0 10 6 0 2.38

American Software presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.60%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $42.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Squarespace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.0% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Squarespace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Software and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 10.75% 8.90% 6.52% Squarespace -0.70% N/A -0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Software and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $102.51 million 2.90 $11.37 million $0.34 26.29 Squarespace $1.01 billion 5.94 -$7.08 million ($0.05) -874.80

American Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Software has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Software beats Squarespace on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

