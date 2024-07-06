Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives C$9.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

HWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total value of C$136,070.79. In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$842,050.00. Insiders sold 277,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,863 over the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.07.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$134.03 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

