HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
HealthStream Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of HSTM stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $826.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at HealthStream
Institutional Trading of HealthStream
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 82.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
