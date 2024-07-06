HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $826.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 82.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

