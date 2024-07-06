Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Trading 7% Higher

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 13,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 10,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Helios Towers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.