Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and traded as high as C$1.85. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 51,472 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$178.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.55.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.90 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.29806 EPS for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

