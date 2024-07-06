Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.19

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.19 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 174.94 ($2.21). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 174.94 ($2.21), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Henderson EuroTrust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £370.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,345.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.57.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

