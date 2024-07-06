Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,464 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.