Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HRI opened at $126.51 on Thursday. Herc has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.