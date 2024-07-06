Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.08

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.08 and traded as high as C$25.50. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$25.20, with a volume of 5,038 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.14. The firm has a market cap of C$838.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of C$184.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.1295045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

