Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $146.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

