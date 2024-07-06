Hogg Robinson Group (LON:HRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.52). Hogg Robinson Group shares last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 398,902 shares trading hands.
Hogg Robinson Group Trading Down 100.0 %
About Hogg Robinson Group
Hogg Robinson Group plc, a B2B services company, specializes in travel, payment, and expense management services in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers a range of services, including corporate travel management comprising bookings for airlines, rail, and hotels; consulting; government; and meeting, group, and event services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hogg Robinson Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Hogg Robinson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hogg Robinson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.