Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $191.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $192.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

