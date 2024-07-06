Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$13.35. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 1,212,757 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.82.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

