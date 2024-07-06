Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 467.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.18%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -347.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

