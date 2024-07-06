Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $6.55. Ideal Power shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 13,418 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ideal Power from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ideal Power

Ideal Power Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 67.87% and a negative net margin of 3,560.07%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideal Power stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Ideal Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.