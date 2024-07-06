IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $486.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

