Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $108.52 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $195.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.62.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

