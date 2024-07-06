Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as high as C$2.34. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 34,223 shares traded.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.57 million for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

