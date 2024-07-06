Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.48

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.48 and traded as high as C$97.26. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$96.35, with a volume of 224,589 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.07.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.