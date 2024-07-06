Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Incyte by 51.0% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 104,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

