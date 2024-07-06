Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Financial Comparison

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Host Hotels & Resorts 1 3 10 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 22.18%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -24.26% -8.95% -1.90% Host Hotels & Resorts 13.35% 10.59% 5.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $439.32 million 0.52 -$107.99 million ($1.64) -2.10 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.31 billion 2.32 $740.00 million $1.02 17.14

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of December 31, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

