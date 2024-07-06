Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INE. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.