Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of UMAR opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $170.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

