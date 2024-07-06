Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.15. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Innovotech Trading Up 52.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

