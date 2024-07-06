Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.05

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.32. Inpex shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 8,806 shares trading hands.

Inpex Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

