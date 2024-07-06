Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells 138 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $266.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 99.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $3,459,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
