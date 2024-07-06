Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $196.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $212.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

