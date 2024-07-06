Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Shares Down 2.5%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.58. 10,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 9,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,403.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,313 shares of company stock valued at $150,655. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

