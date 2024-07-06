International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 11.0 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

