InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.00 and traded as high as C$12.23. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.09, with a volume of 133,059 shares.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 158.33%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

