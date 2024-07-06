Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
