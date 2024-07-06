Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 129,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

FXY stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

