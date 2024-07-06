Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $272.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2198 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

