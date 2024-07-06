Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 331,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 242,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 214,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0715 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

