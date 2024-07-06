Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,609. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $297.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

