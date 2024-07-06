Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after buying an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after buying an additional 391,935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $61,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

