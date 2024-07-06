Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,669,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $204.19 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $204.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.78.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.