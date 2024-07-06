Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 176,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,075 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

